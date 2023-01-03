UPDATE: South Main Street stretch to remain closed overnight in Kernersville. Gas leak has been contained.

A natural-gas leak has been stopped along South Main Street in Kernersville, but a section of the road will remain closed throughout Tuesday night, authorities said.

The gas leak was contained shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department said in a news release.

A southbound lane of South Main between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway was closed earlier on Tuesday because of the leak, the department said.

Drivers can expect delays in the area, the department said.

Crews working on a sewer in the 800 block of South Main Street struck a natural gas line about 10 a.m. Tuesday, the department said.

The fire-rescue department established a perimeter and conducted air monitoring of the gas leak, the department said. Piedmont Natural Gas Co. worked to stop the leak with “minimal disruption to the businesses in the immediate area,” the department said.

The department’s employees remained on the scene for air monitoring and fire protection, the department said.