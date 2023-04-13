U.S. 421 at Jonestown Road was shut down Thursday afternoon by a multi-vehicle wreck, the third major wreck of the day in Winston-Salem.

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes, as traffic is expected to back up as cars exit at Jonestown.

The road reopened a little after 3 p.m., Winston-Salem police said.

The wreck comes on the heels of two earlier wrecks that shutdown traffic on busy road Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, a wreck shut down the eastbound Interstate 40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, snarling traffic in the middle of rush hour.

Later in the morning, a tractor-trailer collided with a minivan, shutting down a section of Robinhood Road.

Will be updated...