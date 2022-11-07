 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Update: U.S. 52 has reopened.

  • 0
Wreck shuts down U.S. 52.

A dump truck sits on its side after a wreck on U.S. 52.

 Wes Young

A six-vehicle crash has closed the inside lane of U.S. 52 south and all of U.S. 52 north between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road, Winston-Salem police said Monday afternoon. 

The wreck occurred between the Germanton Road and Patterson Avenue exits, near the place where U.S. 52 crosses over Motor Road.

By 3:30 pm, wrecker crews were righting a big dump truck that flipped over on the median.

Traffic was reduced to a trickle southbound at the scene of the wreck. Winston-Salem police ask drivers to find alternate routes. 

Winston-Salem police said the wreck occurred in the northbound lane when a braking vehicle in heavy traffic started a chain-reaction collision involving six vehicles, including five passenger vehicles and the large commercial dump truck

Sgt. Brian Ashley said the wreck resulted in no serious injuries.

People are also reading…

When the dump truck came on the wreck scene it braked and flipped and was stopped by a guardrail from crossing into the southbound lanes, Ashley said.

The wreck occurred at 2 p.m.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jackson, Mississippi residents still deprived of drinking water due to poor infrastructure

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert