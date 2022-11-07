Update: U.S. 52 has reopened.

A six-vehicle crash has closed the inside lane of U.S. 52 south and all of U.S. 52 north between Patterson Avenue and Germanton Road, Winston-Salem police said Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred between the Germanton Road and Patterson Avenue exits, near the place where U.S. 52 crosses over Motor Road.

By 3:30 pm, wrecker crews were righting a big dump truck that flipped over on the median.

Traffic was reduced to a trickle southbound at the scene of the wreck. Winston-Salem police ask drivers to find alternate routes.

Winston-Salem police said the wreck occurred in the northbound lane when a braking vehicle in heavy traffic started a chain-reaction collision involving six vehicles, including five passenger vehicles and the large commercial dump truck

Sgt. Brian Ashley said the wreck resulted in no serious injuries.

When the dump truck came on the wreck scene it braked and flipped and was stopped by a guardrail from crossing into the southbound lanes, Ashley said.

The wreck occurred at 2 p.m.