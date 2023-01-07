UPDATE: U.S. 52 South lane reopens after tractor trailer overturns in Winston-Salem

All lanes of U.S. 52 are now open after crash on Saturday.

Winston-Salem police have closed a section of U.S. 52 South after a tractor trailer overturned Saturday morning on the highway, authorities said.

The driver of the tractor trailer suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said.

Officers closed the right southbound lane and the entrance ramp from University Parkway to U.S. 52 South, police said.

One lane of the highway and the ramp will be closed for several hours, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose alternate routes of travel, police said.

No further details were immediately available.