Update: University Parkway has reopened

A northbound lane of University Parkway was shut down for several hours on Thursday because of a gas leak, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said.
The gas leak was near Target on University.
A Piedmont Natural Gas spokeswoman said the leak involved a 2-inch main distribution line at 5350 University Parkway, and was caused by a third party with no connection to the company.
