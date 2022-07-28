 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: University Parkway has reopened

A northbound lane of University Parkway was shut down for several hours on Thursday because of a gas leak, the Winston-Salem Fire Department said. 

The gas leak was near Target on University.

A Piedmont Natural Gas spokeswoman said the leak involved a 2-inch main distribution line at 5350 University Parkway, and was caused by a third party with no connection to the company.

