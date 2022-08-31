Utility worker dies in crash near Forsyth-Davidson County line

A city-county utilities equipment operator died Monday after the truck he was driving went off the road and turned over while he was headed to a service call, city officials said in a news release.

Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died late Monday night, city officials said. Cutrell worked as an equipment operator with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Administration. He had worked for the agency since November 2017.

James L. Glisson Jr., a co-worker, was a passenger in the truck and survived.

City officials said that at 11:34 p.m. Monday, Cutrell was driving on Friedberg Church Road, near Candlewood Drive, when the crash happened.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded and notified city officials about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said Cutrell and Glisson were the on-call crew and were responding to a call to repair a sewer pipe, Utilities Director Courtney Driver said in the news release.

“Speaking personally and for everyone in Utilities, I was greatly saddened to hear of Russell’s death,” Driver said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, his son Tanner who also works in our Utilities Field Operations division, and the rest of his family. Russell was dedicated to his job and to serving the community. Like many of our personnel who respond at all hours when there is a water or sewer emergency, he was an unsung hero.”

According to the news release, the city's Safety and Risk Management staffs are investigating the accident. The N.C. Division of Occupational Safety and Health has been notified.