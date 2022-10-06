Victims in Bethabara Gardens apartment fire in Winston-Salem identified

Authorities have identified a man and a woman who died in the Sept. 23 fire at Bethabara Gardens apartments that destroyed an eight-apartment building in the complex.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said Sheila McLean, 62, and Stuart Smith, 41, died in the fire at 5735 Hickory Knoll Drive in the apartment complex, which is off Bethabara Road north of North Point Boulevard.

Helmet camera footage from the fire department showed the front of the building engulfed in a wall of flames as firefighters responded to the fire at 1:24 a.m.

The report showed that the fire was brought under control about 3 a.m., and that the last fire department unit cleared the scene around 11 a.m.

McLean lived in an apartment on the ground floor, and Smith lived in a different apartment on the second floor of the building.

Fire reports show that the fire was unintentional, and that it started in the kitchen in McLean's apartment. Food and other materials ignited and caused the fire that led to the destruction of the apartment building, the report shows.

Smith liked N.C. State University sports, and enjoyed attending sporting events with his father and brother, his brother Seth Thomas Smith said. Stuart Smith had two children. According to his obituary, he was born in Surry County.

McLean was born in Forsyth County, and her death certificate said that she had worked as a retail manager.

Sabrina Wilson, who lived in one of the end units of the building, described hearing another woman crying for help in the ground floor unit next to hers, but said that neither other tenants nor firefighters were able to rescue the woman.

The fire was so intense that people living in another building, on the other side of a parking lot in the complex, had to get out of their building because of fears that the fire could spread.

The complex is owned by Prudent Growth Partners LLC of Chapel Hill. The apartment owners were able to house some of the displaced residents in other units that happened to be empty in the complex. The American Red Cross also helped people who were displaced.

The burned apartment building is now sealed off from access with a chain-link fence. The owners of the complex said they plan to rebuild.