Winston-Salem firefighters put out a fire atop a restaurant and deactivated a malfunctioning heating ventilation-air-conditioning unit at a bank Wednesday along South Stratford Road, authorities said.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department received a report at 10:19 a.m. about a fire at the Showmars Restaurant at 227 Harvey St. in the Hanes Towne Village Shopping Center, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

About 30 firefighters extinguished the fire on the restaurant’s roof in about 10 minutes, Childress said. The shopping center is at 700 S. Stratford Road.

About 40 minutes later at 11 a.m., the fire department received a report of smoke coming from the malfunctioning HVAC unit at Piedmont Federal Savings Bank at 201 S. Stratford Road, Childress said.

Firefighters evacuated the bank, and unplugged the HVAC unit to control the smoke, Childress said. The unit never ignited a fire.

Neither location had significant damage, Childress said.