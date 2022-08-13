 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem firefighters put out fire at the Hanes Mill Road landfill

  • Updated
A fire broke out Friday night at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility at 325 W. Hanes Mill Road in Winston-Salem, authorities said Saturday.

No injuries were reported.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department received a call about the fire at 10:24 p.m. Friday, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the fire department. 

The fire department tweeted at 1:30 a.m. Saturday that the fire had been contained. 

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started, Childress said.

After the fire was put out, a crew with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department put dirt over the site of the fire, said Gale Ketteler, an agency spokeswoman.

The landfill was open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Ketteler said. The landfill will be open next week as well, she said.

