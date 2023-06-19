A Winston-Salem man was struck and killed by a car Monday morning in the 4700 block of Mount Pleasant Road, police said.

Lee Grant Plowman, 72, of Mount Pleasant Road was struck while he was walking along the road about 9:15, police said. There were no sidewalks along the road, police said.

Plowman was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, Hernan Hernandez-Mendoza, 29, of School Street, was not injured, police said.

The 4700 block of Mount Pleasant Road is expected to be shut down for at least another hour as police investigate the incident.

This is the 15th motor vehicle death of 2023 compared to eight at the same time in 2022.