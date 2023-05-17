Winston-Salem police closed the 1700 block of Pleasant Street Wednesday because of a vehicle crash, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said on its Twitter page that a fatality was involved in the crash.

That section of Pleasant Street is expected to be shut down for the next four hours while officers complete their investigation, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes through the area, police said.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.