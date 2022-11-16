Winston-Salem police close a section of Liberty Street because of a traffic crash

Winston-Salem police have temporarily closed northbound and southbound Liberty Street at 24th Street because of a traffic crash, authorities said Wednesday night.

That section of Liberty Street will be closed for an extended period of time while repairs are being made, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling in the area or choose an alternate route, police said.

If drivers are unfamiliar with the area, they should use GPS or other navigation apps, police said.