 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem police close a section of Liberty Street because of a traffic crash

  • 0

Winston-Salem police have temporarily closed northbound and southbound Liberty Street at 24th Street because of a traffic crash, authorities said Wednesday night.

That section of Liberty Street will be closed for an extended period of time while repairs are being made, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution while traveling in the area or choose an alternate route, police said.

If drivers are unfamiliar with the area, they should use GPS or other navigation apps, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: U.S. 52 has reopened.

Update: U.S. 52 has reopened.

A six-vehicle traffic accident caused major backups on U.S. 52 Monday afternoon when vehicles braking in traffic set off a chain-reaction coll…

Watch Now: Related Video

Are people really being more rude lately?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert