Winston-Salem police find skeletal remains along Buxton Street near the city's downtown

Winston-Salem police are investigating the discovery Saturday of skeletal remains found along the 800 block of Buxton Street near the city's downtown, authorities said.

Officers responded at 2:39 p.m. to the scene on a reported death investigation, police said.

A person walking on Buxton Street saw the skeletal remains, according to FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Detectives are investigating the discovery of the remains, police said. Investigators are working with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on this case.

Police didn't provide any further information about the remains. Police are treating the case as a death investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.