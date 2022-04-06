 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police identify the body found last week in a vacant apartment on East Third Street

Winston-Salem police have identified the body found last week in a vacant apartment at 909 E. Third St., authorities said.

Kankanith Dushan Sumanasuriya, 46, who had no permanent address was found dead inside the apartment, police said Wednesday.

There was no evidence of foul play in connection with Sumanasuriya's death, police said. His next of kin has been notified of his death.

Investigators worked with a Forsyth County medical examiner on the identification, police said.

Demolition crews discovered Sumanasuriya's body March 31, police said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene at 4:07 p.m., police said.

The apartment building had been vacant for a substantial period of time, police said. Homeless people have used the vacant apartment for shelter.

