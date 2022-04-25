 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winston-Salem police look for homeless man who's missing

Winston-Salem police are asking for help locating a homeless man who was last seen in 2019 in the area of Peters Creek Parkway, where they said he spent the night at various locations.

Michael Ward Nichols

Police said Michael Ward Nichols, 68, stands about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 153 pounds. He was first reported missing in 2020. Police said that, while he spends most of his time in the Winston-Salem area, Nichols has been known to travel to Wilkesboro and has ties to West Virginia. However, he has not been seen in West Virginia recently.

Police had no clothing description for Nichols.

