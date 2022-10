A Winston-Salem police officer was released from a hospital after he was sent there on Monday to be checked out following a traffic accident, the Winston-Salem Police Department reported.

WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, said the officer's crash occurred at the corner of High Point and Martindale roads around noon.

The station reported that the police cruiser was operating its siren and lights when it wrecked and that the officer's injuries were minor.