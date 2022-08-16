Winston-Salem police searching for man missing from Novant rehab hospital

Winston-Salem police are searching for a 78-year-old man who walked away from Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Hillcrest Center Drive.

James Douglas Maynard was last seen walking away at the hospital at 2475 Hillcrest Center around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a blue-and-white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots and a brown cowboy hat.

Maynard is 6'3" and weighs about 200 pounds. He now has a long beard, police said.

Maynard has life-threatening health issues, police said in a news release, and a Silver Alert has been issued for him.

If you see Maynard, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.