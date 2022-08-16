 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winston-Salem police searching for man missing from Novant rehab hospital

  • 0

Winston-Salem police are searching for a 78-year-old man who walked away from Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital on Hillcrest Center Drive.

James Douglas Maynard was last seen walking away at the hospital at 2475 Hillcrest Center around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a blue-and-white plaid shirt, green pants, brown work boots and a brown cowboy hat. 

Maynard is 6'3" and weighs about 200 pounds. He now has a long beard, police said.

Maynard has life-threatening health issues, police said in a news release, and a Silver Alert has been issued for him. 

If you see Maynard, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

James Douglas Maynard

Maynard

 WSPD
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bionic hand gives Australian Paralympic swimmer new lease on life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert