Winston-Salem police shut down the 1800 block of East Fifth Street Tuesday because of a single vehicle collision, authorities said.

The road and its intersection is expected to be shut down until the late evening hours Tuesday while investigators complete their work and toppled power lines are repaired, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes of travel, police said. Drivers can use GPS or other navigational apps.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.