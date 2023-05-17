A 39-year-old woman was charged in a fatal vehicle crash on Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded at 11:40 a.m. to the 1700 block of Pleasant Street to a single-vehicle collision.

Police said Courtney Elizabeth Watson of Winston-Salem was driving north in the 1700 block of Pleasant Street when she ran off the roadway to the right and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to overturn and came to rest upside down. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

Watson left the scene and was located shortly after the collision, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility.

Watson was charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run causing serious injury or death. No bond information was available.

The victim has not been identified.

This is the 13th motor vehicle fatality of 2023 compared to six at the same time in 2022.

Anyone with information about this crash can call Winston-Salem police 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.