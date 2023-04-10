One person was killed and another was hurt in a Saturday morning crash on the south side of Winston-Salem, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

According to WGHP/FOX8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, highway patrol troopers said that just before 11 a.m. Saturday, Minetta Lowe Werts was turning from Oliver's Crossing Drive onto Peters Creek Parkway and failed to yield to another car.

Werts was fatally wounded and the other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the highway patrol said.

No charges are expected in this crash and troopers do not believe the weather contributed.