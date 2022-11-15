Woman rescued after being trapped in vehicle in weather-related crash in Winston-Salem

A woman was rescued Tuesday night after being trapped in a vehicle involved in a traffic crash on U.S. 52 South under the Salem Parkway bridge, authorities said.

After Winston-Salem firefighters freed the woman, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening, Winston-Salem police said

The crash happened about 8 p.m. and was related to the weather, police said. Two other people sustained minor injuries, police said.

Officers closed the affected section of the highway for 1 hour and 45 minutes, police said. That section of the highway was re-opened about 9:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.