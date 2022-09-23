Wreck, fire shut down part of U.S. 52 near Clemmonsville Road. Drivers asked to use alternate routes.

Winston-Salem police closed sections of U.S. 52 South Friday afternoon because of a traffic crash and a separate vehicle fire between South Main Street and West Clemmonsville Road.

U.S. 52 South at South Main Street is down to one lane of travel because of the traffic crash, police said.

As a result, there is heavy traffic congestion on U.S. 52 between Interstate 40 and the South Main Street exit, police said.

Officers also are investigating a separate wreck at U.S. 52 at West Clemmonsville Road that resulted in a lane of travel being blocked at that location, police said.

Police are expected to reopen the affected sections of the highway by 5 p.m. Friday, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, police said.