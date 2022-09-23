 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Wreck, fire shut down part of U.S. 52 near Clemmonsville Road. Drivers asked to use alternate routes.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted this video of a tractor trailer on fire on Hwy 52 South @ South Main Street exit (103).

Winston-Salem police closed sections of U.S. 52 South Friday afternoon because of a traffic crash and a separate vehicle fire between South Main Street and West Clemmonsville Road.

U.S. 52 South at South Main Street is down to one lane of travel because of the traffic crash, police said.

As a result, there is heavy traffic congestion on U.S. 52 between Interstate 40 and the South Main Street exit, police said.

Officers also are investigating a separate wreck at U.S. 52 at West Clemmonsville Road that resulted in a lane of travel being blocked at that location, police said.

Police are expected to reopen the affected sections of the highway by 5 p.m. Friday, police said.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route of travel, police said. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

'I don't want to die': Russians flee abroad after Putin's call-up

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert