All lanes of eastbound Interstate 40 are closed this morning near the I-40 and Salem Parkway split on the west side of Winston-Salem because of a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles.

The wreck occurred on eastbound I-40 between Stratford Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, but the impacts are widespread.

Backups are affecting traffic flow on both eastbound I-40 leading to the split from Clemmons and other points west, and southbound U.S. 421 from Peace Haven and Jonestown roads leading to the split.

Heavy wrecker equipment has been brought out to I-40 near Hanes Mall as crews work to clear I-40. A heavy rescue truck can also be seen at the wreck scene.

Officials said there were no fatalities in the wreck, though one person was taken from the scene with minor injuries. No information was available on the cause of the wreck.

Authorities said people should avoid I-40 and U.S. 421 leading to the split.

Traffic is backed up on both highways leading into Winston-Salem and motorists are being diverted onto Hanes Mall Boulevard to bypass the wreck scene. Of course that also means Hanes Mall Boulevard is thick with traffic as well.

At 9 a.m., a DOT official said officials believe the highway will reopen shortly.

This story is developing.