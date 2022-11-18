 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wreck slows traffic on U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway.

A pickup truck flipped over at the top of the ramp that carries traffic from southbound U.S. 52 to Salem Parkway East, leading to a slowdown on Friday morning. 

By 10:30 a.m. wrecker crews were in the process of removing the pickup and traffic is moving slowly across the bridge in one lane. 

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

