Wreck slows traffic on U.S. 52 at Salem Parkway.

A pickup truck flipped over at the top of the ramp that carries traffic from southbound U.S. 52 to Salem Parkway East, leading to a slowdown on Friday morning.
By 10:30 a.m. wrecker crews were in the process of removing the pickup and traffic is moving slowly across the bridge in one lane.
336-727-7369
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Wes Young
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today