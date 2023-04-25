The driver of a wrong-way car that slammed into another car on U.S. 52 on April 16 has been charged with four counts of felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired in connection with the wreck.

Pedro Alfonso Galdamez, who is 51, was also charged with having no operator's license, driving the wrong way and identity theft — the final charge made because Galdamez gave police a false identity.

The collision at 3 a.m. on a Sunday occurred on southbound U.S. 52 near the spot where the Third Street bridge crosses over the downtown freeway. A 2010 Honda Accord, traveling north on southbound U.S. 52, got into a head-on collision with a southbound 2016 Nissan Sentra occupied by a driver and three passengers.

Everyone in the Nissan died: Three died at the scene of the wreck, and one passenger lived long enough to get to a local hospital but died there.

Galdamez, who was alone in the Honda, received only minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed between the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Salem Parkway interchanges for nine hours.

The driver of the Nissan that was traveling in the correct direction was Blanca Estella Castillo Bernal, 60, of High Point.

With her in the Nissan were Winston-Salem residents Santa Hernandez Bernadino, 46, Estefania Hernandez, 32 and Gregoria Noyola Jimenez, 64. Jimenez was the only one of the four women who survived the initial crash, but she died at the hospital.

Police said Galdamez provided officers with a false identity after the wreck. He allegedly informed officers his name was Giovany Ruiz and that he lived at an address on Gyddie Drive in Winston-Salem.

Police said that Galdamez was found at his actual residence on Oak Summit Road about noon Monday and charged with all the traffic-related offenses. The identity theft charge came at the magistrate's office as Galdamez was being processed on the other charges.

Galdamez was placed in the jail with bond set at $1.25 million.