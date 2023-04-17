Police have identified the four victims in a wrong-way wreck that occurred Sunday on southbound U.S. 52 near the Third Street bridge in downtown Winston-Salem.

A High Point woman and three Winston-Salem women died after the 2016 Nissan Sentra they were riding in was struck head on by a Honda Accord traveling the wrong way on the downtown expressway about 3 a.m.

Police have not yet released any information on possible charges.

Blanca Estela Castillo Bernal, 60 of High Point, the driver of the Nissan, died at the scene of the wreck, as did two of her passengers: Santa Hernandez Bernadino, 46, and Estefania Hernandez, 32, both of Winston-Salem.

The other passenger in the Nissan, Gregoria Noyola Jimenez, 64, of Winston-Salem, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries, but died at the hospital.

The driver of the 2010 Honda, Giovany Alarcon Ruiz, 45, of Winston-Salem, received only minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police released the names of the wreck victims after their next-of-kin were notified.

Police said they received a report about 3:04 a.m. Sunday of a driver traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 52 downtown.

On arrival, they came upon the spot near the Third Street bridge crossing where the Nissan and the Honda collided head on.

The southbound lanes of U.S. 52 were closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Salem Parkway for about nine hours while police investigated and had the wreckage cleared.

Police said the two cars collided in the left lane of southbound U.S. 52.

The wreck marked the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th motor vehicle fatalities in 2023, compared to three at the same time in 2022.

Police said their investigation remains active, and that anyone with information should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.