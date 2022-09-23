WS/FCS bus hits back of WSTA bus. School bus driver was distracted by disturbance on bus, police say.

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus and a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus were involved in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in the city's northern section. Injuries were minor, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Police said the school bus driver was distracted by a disturbance between students on the bus and ran into the back of the WSTA bus.

The crash happened about 4:58 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Patterson Avenue.

Several people on the WSTA bus claimed minor injuries, as did several students on the school bus, police said. Arrangements were made through Emergency Medical Services and Winston-Salem Fire Department to treat those claiming injury.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools administrators arrived on the scene and worked with first responders to identify all students and reunite them with parents.

Damage to both buses was minor.

