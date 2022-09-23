WS/FCS bus involved in crash with WSTA bus in Winston-Salem's northern section

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus and a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus were involved in a traffic crash Friday in the city's northern section, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted on video that showed the incident's aftermath. The videos shows the school bus and WSTA bus at Patterson and Glenn avenues, the scene of the crash.

A fire truck was dispatched to the crash as first responders, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available Friday night.