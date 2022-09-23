 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

WS/FCS bus involved in crash with WSTA bus in Winston-Salem's northern section

  • 0

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted this video of an accident at Patterson and Glenn involving a school bus

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school bus and a Winston-Salem Transit Authority bus were involved in a traffic crash Friday in the city's northern section, authorities said.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posted on video that showed the incident's aftermath. The videos shows the school bus and WSTA bus at Patterson and Glenn avenues, the scene of the crash.

Bus accident

This still image from a video posted to Twitter shows the scene of an accident involving a school bus and a city transportation bus.

A fire truck was dispatched to the crash as first responders, said Tabetha Childress, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Winston-Salem police are investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available Friday night.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Chicagohenge’ sunrise delights spectators

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert