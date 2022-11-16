WSSU grad, age 25, dies on vacation in Mexico. Family in NC fears foul play.

A Charlotte woman who died last month under unexplained circumstances in Mexico is a 2018 graduate of Winston-Salem State University, a WSSU official said Wednesday.

Shanquella Robinson, 25, graduated in the summer of 2018, said Haley Gingles, a WSSU spokeswoman.

Robinson, who had a business braiding hair, died Oct. 29 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from a spinal cord injury, according to FOX 46/WJZY in Charlotte reported Wednesday.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking,” Gingles said of Robinson’s death.

The television station obtained Robinson’s death certificate which details her cause of death. Robinson’s family in Charlotte wants answers to her death in Mexico.

“I probably won’t be at ease until someone’s arrested,” Salamondra Robinson, the mother of Shanquella Robinson, told the television station.

According to her family, Robinson’s friends told her family that she was drunk prior to her death, the television station reported.

“They had a villa, and they stayed there all night,” Salamondra Robinson said. “They didn’t go out at all.”

“No one told the same story, so I never believed them anyway,” Salamondra Robinson said.

The section on the death certificate where police could have indicated any sign of intoxication said, “person found unconscious in her living room,” the television station reported.

Shanquella Robinson had traveled to Cabo San Lucas with a group of friends to celebrate a birthday of one of the people, the television station reported.

“They didn’t call us until the very last minute, and then on top of that, they said the maid found her,” Salamondra Robinson said.

The group stayed at Villa Linda 32, a property listed on cabovillas.com, the television station reported. A company representative said the group called the concierge for help on Oct. 29.

The concierge called a doctor who tried unsuccessfully to save Robinson’s life, the television station reported.

Robinson died at 3 p.m. Oct. 29, about 15 minutes after her injury, the television station reported.

None of the seven people who traveled to Mexico with Robinson could be reached for comment.

Robinson’s death certificate has a section that reads, “Was it accidental or violent?”

“Yes,” was typed into that section, but it’s unclear which one the authorities meant to select, the television station reported.

The U.S. State Department previously told the television station that Mexican authorities have no clear evidence that Robinson was killed.