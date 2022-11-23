 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yadkinville police identify man who was fatally struck by vehicle near school

  • 0

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle in Yadkinville has been identified.

Uriel Burgos, 35, of Yadkinville was on U.S. 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School when a vehicle struck him, Yadkinville police said Wednesday.

Burgos was taken to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 p.m., police said. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.

No charges will be filed, police said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doctor tried to revive Shanquella Robinson before her death, police report excerpt shows

Doctor tried to revive Shanquella Robinson before her death, police report excerpt shows

Information from a police report says Shanquella Robinson was alive when medical help first arrived at the vacation home where she was staying with a group of people last month in Cabo, Mexico. The report differs from details previously reported from 25-year-old Robinson’s death certificate that said she died within 15 minutes of being injured. Instead, a police report excerpt shows a doctor ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert