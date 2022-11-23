Yadkinville police identify man who was fatally struck by vehicle near school

The pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle in Yadkinville has been identified.
Uriel Burgos, 35, of Yadkinville was on U.S. 601 near Yadkinville Elementary School when a vehicle struck him, Yadkinville police said Wednesday.
Burgos was taken to the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
Officers responded to the crash about 7:30 p.m., police said. The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the officers.
No charges will be filed, police said.
