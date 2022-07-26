'Accidents waiting to happen': Pipeline with 2 million gallon leak runs through Triad

An estimated 2 million gallons of gasoline leaked into a Mecklenburg County nature preserve in August 2020, a pipeline company said Friday in its latest report on the incident.

Why does that matter in the Triad? Because that 5,500-mile pipeline system, which transports more than 100 millions of gallons of fuel per day, slices through the heart of the Triad and passes under the Yadkin River as it crosses from Davie County to Davidson County.

Colonial Pipeline Co.’s latest update on the leak in Huntersville, just north of Charlotte, came two weeks after a Mecklenburg County Superior Court judge approved a $5 million settlement in a lawsuit filed against the company by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality over what the agency called “the largest inland fuel spill in the U.S.”

The agreement establishes requirements for ongoing recovery and restoration at the site, where Colonial says it already has spent $55 million.

In the Triad, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company has been warned multiple times by NCDEQ this year about unacceptable concentrations of a gasoline additive, which has been banned in several states because of potential health risks, in groundwater at its Greensboro Junction Facility.

The high levels of the additive are likely linked to a gasoline leak a quarter-century ago at the complex along Interstate 40, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Undetected for 18 days

In addition to the new leak total, Colonial also revealed Friday that fuel had been pouring into Mecklenburg’s Oehler Nature Preserve for 18 days before ATV-riding teens noticed the spill and alerted authorities.

Colonial said it based the new assessments on an analysis of daily fuel flow for a section of pipeline running from Houston, Texas, to Greensboro in the weeks leading up to the leak. Shortfalls began July 27 and continued until the discovery of the spill on Aug. 14.

The company said it based its 2 million gallon total on the difference between actual and expected volume over that period. That's 30 times more than Colonial's initial estimate of 63,000 gallons.

The company said Friday it has dug at least 385 recovery wells at the site, removed 8,700 tons of soil and collected about 1.5 million gallons of fuel, which means at least 500,000 gallons remain.

Colonial also reported that no wells or waterways were affected in the area, where waves of new subdivisions are overtaking farms and forests in one of the state’s fastest-growing suburbs.

“Colonial Pipeline has remained steadfast in our commitment to recovering free product while protecting human health and the environment,” Sam McEwen, Colonial’s environmental director, wrote in a letter to state officials Friday.

The company also plans to eventually extract at least 250,000 gallons of contaminated groundwater per day, treat it onsite then deposit it in nearby North Prong Clarke, according to an application filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The request did not specify how long the extraction process is expected to take.

Environmental advocates say communities are at risk all along the hundreds of miles of Colonial Pipeline running through North Carolina, including in the Triad.

“When it comes to using fossil fuels, we know by now that when we extract and transport oil and gas, we spill oil and gas,” said Katie Craig, state director for the North Carolina Public Interest Research Group. “Gas infrastructure creates accidents waiting to happen that pollute our water, harm our environment, cost consumers and taxpayers money to clean up, and threaten public health.”

Those threats – along with those posed by continued warming caused by climate change – should be undeniable incentive to move away from greenhouse-gas-emitting fossil fuels, she added.

Greensboro facility

State environmental officials notified Colonial of several violations in February and March related to unacceptable levels of methyl tert-butyl ether, a common additive in unleaded gasoline, in groundwater flowing to an onsite pond at its Greensboro facility on Gallimore Dairy Road, just south of Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) levels were more than twice the permitted limit during testing Feb. 1, according to a notice of violation from NCDEQ’s Division of Water Resources. The monthly averages also were well above acceptable levels for all of February and March.

"The elevated MTBE is believed to be related to a known groundwater plume at the facility from the 1997 release (of gasoline)," said Colonial spokeswoman Meredith Stone. "The groundwater in the area of the plume contributes to the discharge."

The flow into the pond is constant, even when there is no rain, which indicates it's being fed by groundwater, Stone added.

"We believe there to be no offsite impacts," she said.

After conferring with NCDEQ, the company installed a groundwater treatment system that went into operation June 10.

"We sample once a month and have detected no MTBE since the system came online," Stone said.

MTBE, a flammable liquid that has been used as an additive for unleaded gasoline since the 1980s, increases octane and oxygen levels in gasoline and reduces pollution emissions, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Because of concerns for groundwater contamination and water quality, MTBE is now banned or limited in several states,” the CDC says in an online fact sheet.

Exposure to MTBE, typically through automobile exhaust or in areas near fuel facilities like Colonial’s, can cause respiratory irritation, dizziness and disorientation, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Long-term inhalation of MTBE can damage the central nervous system, liver and kidneys, the EPA also notes.

No health issues related to the high MTBE levels at the Colonial site have been reported.