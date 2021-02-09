Active COVID-19 cases drop to five at Forsyth County jail

The Forsyth County Jail has five active COVID-19 cases among inmates, according to numbers the sheriff's office released Tuesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases at the jail remained at 285 — including 234 inmates and 51 staff members — since the outbreak began in November, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Based on the current number of active cases, 229 inmates have recovered. As of Tuesday, the jail had 564 inmates.

Forsyth's jail and the jail in Mecklenburg County have seen larger COVID-19 outbreaks than in any other county detention centers across the state.

Mecklenburg also has had a total of 285 cases, including 247 inmates and 38 staff. The county and state are at odds over the numbers, with the state reporting one death related to the Mecklenburg jail outbreak. The jail says no one died in its outbreak.

The Forsyth sheriff's office has said that all new inmates in Forsyth are required to quarantine for 14 days and are tested for COVID-19 on their fifth day of incarceration.

Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth sheriff's office, has previously said that detention officers now wear only N95 or KN95 masks while around inmates. Previously, they wore the masks only in certain areas of the jail. Inmates are now being issued two surgical masks every day, she said. Inmates also have their movement inside the jail restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

