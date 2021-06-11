Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

She said Felder didn't reach out to activists who worked to bring the statue down.

Felder acknowledged she failed to reach out to Hate Out of Winston.

“I am in awe of the hard and important work that Hate Out of Winston is doing in the community,” Felder said. “I wish I had reached out to them to talk about the play. I am trying to educate myself and to put myself in the service of justice, peace, equality, and equity. I want to know what I can do to further the cause of getting the Hate Out of Winston.”

But, she said she did reach out to faith leaders, Black Lives Matter, and various Black artists and cultural art organizations, including Triad Cultural Arts and Delta Arts Center, about what she was doing with the play.

“To develop dialogue, I interviewed both liberals and conservatives, both Black and white,” Felder said.

Lillian Vavatsky, also of Hate Out of Winston, said she has not seen the play but has seen its summary/framing, and wants to know why the local arts community supports it financially and by promoting it.