Actor Rolonda Watts comes home to Winston-Salem for 2022 National Black Theatre Festival

Winston-Salem native Rolonda Watts was recently in town as a celebrity guest at the National Black Theatre Festival that will run through Saturday.

“It's so nice to be back home and – finally – as a working actor!” Watts said in an email. “I want to applaud the festival for continuing to bring great art to light.”

She has many award-winning works in television, radio, film, digital media, voice acting, stand-up comedy, and is also an author.

Her internationally syndicated talk show “Rolonda,” which was produced by King World Productions and her company, Watts Works, ran from 1994-1998, and is still available for watching on The Rolonda Watts Channel on YouTube.

Before that, Watts was a news reporter and anchorwoman at New Jersey Nightly News before moving to New York City where she was an investigative news reporter and anchor woman for WNBC, WABC Eyewitness News and “Inside Edition.”

She is known for her deep, rich and raspy voice. Her clients include, “Divorce Court,” “The Judge Joe Brown Show,” CNN, Google, Tropicana, Wells Fargo, Alka Seltzer, Boeing and Orencia. In video games, she voices Kraken Warrior Priestess, Illaoi, in League of Legends.

Watts holds degrees in English and theatre arts from Spelman College and a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York.

She had her first internships at the Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem Police Department and WXII. She also did community musical theater with The Little Theater of Winston-Salem – “Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope” and “A Christmas Carole.”

She is now in rehearsals for "The Till Trilogy" in Washington, D.C. The play will run Oct. 7-Nov. 20 at the Mosaic Theater at the Atlas Performing Arts Center.

Q: Who or what got you interested in acting, singing and/ or dancing?

Answer: I saw “Guys & Dolls” on Broadway when I was 12 years old and there was no turning back! I was determined to be an actor in New York City, wore a subway token around my neck and even declared I would play Miss Adelaide myself one day – which I later did while attending Spelman College, where I majored in theater arts.

It was at Salem Academy that I fell in love with singing under the incomparable direction of Mrs. Jean Burroughs. I was president of my prep school's glee club, enjoyed musical theater and was also a member of the singing group, "Spirit."

Q: Tell us about your first job.

Answer: My first acting job in film was in Spike Lee's "Girl Six," in which I played a reporter named Nita, who was covering the death of a young girl. My big scene was with Halle Berry, who was virtually unknown at the time, as well as Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Quentin Tarantino, Debi Mazur, Isaiah Washington, Jenifer Lewis and more. We were all just starting out in the movie business.

My first acting job in TV, was landing the role of vivacious vixen Vivica Shaw, Ray's girlfriend and Lisa's nemesis on the WB sitcom, "Sister, Sister," starring Tia and Tamara Mowry, Tim Reid and Jackee Harry.

Q: Describe yourself in four to six words.

Answer: Life should be gulped - not sipped!

Q: What was your most difficult role and how did you prepare for it?

Answer: The most difficult role ever was when I played one of the four women in "Menopausia el Musical," directed and produced by Broadway's Seth Greenleaf. The entire production was in Spanish! I had to work with a language coach and had to learn to sing and dance at the same time. I would actually go home and cry. But I got through it – and with good reviews – as proved to myself that I could do it. But I probably would never do it again!.

Q: What is your favorite memory of a time on stage or a set?

Answer: My favorite time on set was actually hosting my own “Rolonda” talk show.

Also, when I played Miss Adelaide in "Guys and Dolls" in college.

And when I recently got rave reviews when I made my Off-Broadway debut in "sandblasted," directed by Summer L. Williams at The Vineyard Theatre in New York City – a joint project with The Women's Project Theater, the longest-running women's theater in America.

Q: Tell us about your hidden talent(s).

Answer: I do a lot of cartoons. I'm a passionate voice actor, playing Professor Wiseman on "Curious George" for two decades. You can also hear me on “King Fu Panda,” “Lego City Adventures,” “Madagascar,” “The Invincible Fight Girl” and much more, including commercials, promos, podcast and audio dramas, and my own newly released audiobook, “Destiny Lingers”, an award-winning romance suspense novel, endorsed by Dr. Maya Angelou. I also teach a Voice Acting Master Class.

Q: What is your favorite dessert and when do you like to eat it?

Answer: My favorite dessert is vanilla ice cream and I like to eat it when I have a jar of wet walnuts or a slice of Pecan or Cherry Pie!