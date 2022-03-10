Additional COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth; MerleFest sets safety protocols for 2022 events

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 140 million people in the US have had COVID-19.

Forsyth County has had an additional COVID-19 related death as the local daily case count continues on a slow decline, according to Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

A total of 13 deaths have been reported in the county so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.

Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Altogether, there have been 774 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.

Statewide, 28 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Thursday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,892.

DHHS listed Forsyth with 36 new cases, compared with 38 in Wednesday's report and 20 Tuesday.

The Forsyth case count is at 91,610 for the pandemic, with the daily count below 100 for nine consecutive updates.

The statewide new case count was 1,783 in Thursday's update, compared with 1,833 Wednesday, 894 Tuesday and 528 Monday.