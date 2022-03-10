Additional COVID-19 death reported in Forsyth; MerleFest sets safety protocols for 2022 events

Forsyth County has had an additional COVID-19 related death as the local daily case count continues on a slow decline, according to Thursday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 13 deaths have been reported in the county so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.
Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 774 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Statewide, 28 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Thursday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,892.
DHHS listed Forsyth with 36 new cases, compared with 38 in Wednesday's report and 20 Tuesday.
The Forsyth case count is at 91,610 for the pandemic, with the daily count below 100 for nine consecutive updates.
The statewide new case count was 1,783 in Thursday's update, compared with 1,833 Wednesday, 894 Tuesday and 528 Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are among people who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not longer.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 4.9%, down from 5.2% on Wednesday.
The statewide rate was 3%, down from 3.9% Wednesday.
Thursday’s update had Forsyth averaging 8.6 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 1,093 on Wednesday to 1,012 on Thursday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 199 COVID-19 patients Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.
Statewide, 111 patients are on ventilators, including 22 in the Triad region. There were 21 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including four in the Triad region.
MerleFest policies
MerleFest disclosed its safety protocols for its 2022 festival in Wilkesboro from April 28 to May 1.
Organizers will not require a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter.
However, masks will be required on shuttle buses to and from the festival, and in the artist-only area.
Updated cleaning protocols and handwashing stations will be in place festival-wide, while all buildings have been upgraded with bipolar ionization air filters.
Gates will be opened day earlier "to avoid crowding at the main entrance. A pedestrian-only exit has been added for greater social distancing.
Children’s craft activities will be pre-packaged, and work areas will be preset with social distancing in mind. Representatives from Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Wilkes EMS, Wilkesboro Fire Department and local law enforcement will be on site throughout the festival to handle health and safety needs.
Representatives from the Wilkes County Health Department will be on site to monitor health practices in all areas.
"MerleFest strongly encourages everyone to vaccinate to protect themselves and others," said Wes Whitson, the festival's director.
"All health and safety policies are subject to change as more science-based information becomes available to health officials."
For more information, go to merlefest.org/safety.
