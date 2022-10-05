Additional options available for making child support payments in NC

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday it has expanded options for parents to make child support payments.

Those options include Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo and PayPal, by credit card or debit card via phone at 855-702-2268, as well as by cash or debit card at local Walmart stores.

Parents and employers who want to pay through Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo or PayPal must register online at nc.smartchildsupport.com and follow the online instructions.

A credit card or debit card can be used to pay via the Smart Pay interactive voice response system at 855-702-2268. There is a 2.5% service fee for each transaction using both these methods.

Customers who want to pay with either cash or a debit card at a local Walmart Money Center will need to provide their name and Master Participant Index number.

The index contains a unique number assigned to each child support customer. There is a $2 service fee per transaction at Walmart.

"Our goal is to meet our customers where they are, so they can focus on what is most important — providing the emotional and financial support their children need," said Carla West, DHHS' senior director for Human Services.

Customers can continue to pay via mail or bank draft as they previously have. These payment methods have no additional fees.

More information on all the payment options is available at ncchildsupport.ncdhhs.gov/ecoa/smartpayopt.htm.

NC Child Support Services collected nearly $670 million in child support payments for children in the state during fiscal year 2021-2022.

Support is offered to locate non-custodial parents, establish paternity, establish support obligations, collect and distribute support, and enforce support obligations.