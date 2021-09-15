Admitting the problem is a first step toward culling school violence in Forsyth County

Just a week ago – it seems so much longer than that – Superintendent Tricia McManus stood under a metal roof at Mount Tabor High School, then stepped in front a bank of microphones.
An ominous-looking storm gathered in the distance as she delivered a message of hope and thankfulness for the response in the days after a 15-year-old student was mortally wounded in a shooting at the school.
Not that anyone in authority has the decency — or guts — to tell us much, even as community anxiety and frustration mount. “It’s an active investigation so we won’t be discussing any details,” said Brent Campbell, the school’s chief communications officer in the warm-up act to McManus’ remarks.
“The N.C. Rules of Professional Responsibility prohibit me from commenting publicly on a criminal case or investigation,” said District Attorney Jim O’Neill in a duck-and-cover statement that he’s committed to memory.
In the meantime, law-enforcement flooded Parkland High School on Monday following a fight during lunchtime that caused a lengthy lockdown and a corresponding spike in parental blood pressure.
“This stuff that has been going on in the schools — they need to get more security,” said Kenneth McBride, the parent of a Parkland student. “It almost wants to make me take my son out of this school.”
So what gives?
As any addict knows, the first step toward recovery is admitting the problem.
Honesty matters
Judge Denise Hartsfield of Forsyth District Court did so inadvertently Tuesday evening during a work session of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education.
A 15-year-old boy, the judge said, will face adult charges in connection with the Sept. 1 shooting death of William Chavis Renard Miller.
That’s not much, but it’s something.
Having a judge acknowledge that the criminal-justice system, despite a tendency to coddle under-aged offenders, may be lurching into action will matter to an anxious public. Especially parents of traumatized teen-agers coping with a real threat of on-campus bloodshed.
Getting someone to admit on the record that gangs, real and imitations, operate on campuses might help, too.
Admit the problem, then examine past mistakes.
In this case, at one time the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools employed a gang awareness specialist named Patrick Merrill.
Veteran teachers familiar with his work praised his passion and honesty. Of his own volition, Merrill made students caught tagging school property with gang symbols clean it, attempted to intervene with parents and/or guardians and advised classroom teachers and administrators.
“Just knowing what to look for really helped,” one said.
Merrill, despite his expertise, was fired in May 2015 by then Superintendent Beverly Emory.
His offense?
He cooperated with sheriff’s deputies who asked for surveillance video from an incident on a school bus in April 2015.
School attorneys and Emory were displeased that Merrill had done so without forcing investigators to go to court for a subpoena. He filed a lawsuit, and lost on a technicality described by an opinion of the N.C. Court of Appeals as being “because he did not follow the statutory procedure to appeal the administrative decision of (the school board).”
Remember, this is the same school system that for years insisted on investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving teachers on its own without contacting police as required by law.
That pigheadedness cost a school lawyer his job. And the State Bureau of Investigation determined that the school system, through at least 2010, failed to properly report 20 sex-abuse cases.
So maybe it was a mistake to fire a guy, a gang-awareness expert no less, for cooperating with professional investigators and trying to deal with a problem.
Massive response
The entire community drew back in fear Sept. 1 when the dreaded cry of “active shooter” rang out from Mount Tabor and forced an hours-long lockdown.
Two days after that, another juvenile brought a handgun to the Parkland High campus. A school-resource officer found it and the young person deemed responsible was allowed to go home.
Next, of course, came the awful scene Monday on that same campus. Dozens of armed law-enforcement officers stormed Parkland after a fight. Students were locked down Monday and forced to eat lunch in their classrooms on Tuesday.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the massive response was meant to be reassuring in the wake of all that has transpired. “The system wanted to make sure (students) are safe … and let (parents) know we are trying to do everything we can to make sure their children are safe,” he said.
If that were true, then somebody in authority might summon the courage to acknowledge we have a problem with guns and gangs on the streets — and in schools. Perhaps someone with sound judgment, concern for public welfare and in a position of authority in an independent agency unbeholden to “rules of professional responsibility.”
Admit the problem. Acknowledge past mistakes and then atone for them — a difficult first few steps toward conquering an intractable problem.
