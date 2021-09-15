Admitting the problem is a first step toward culling school violence in Forsyth County

The entire community drew back in fear Sept. 1 when the dreaded cry of “active shooter” rang out from Mount Tabor and forced an hours-long lockdown.

Two days after that, another juvenile brought a handgun to the Parkland High campus. A school-resource officer found it and the young person deemed responsible was allowed to go home.

Next, of course, came the awful scene Monday on that same campus. Dozens of armed law-enforcement officers stormed Parkland after a fight. Students were locked down Monday and forced to eat lunch in their classrooms on Tuesday.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said the massive response was meant to be reassuring in the wake of all that has transpired. “The system wanted to make sure (students) are safe … and let (parents) know we are trying to do everything we can to make sure their children are safe,” he said.

If that were true, then somebody in authority might summon the courage to acknowledge we have a problem with guns and gangs on the streets — and in schools. Perhaps someone with sound judgment, concern for public welfare and in a position of authority in an independent agency unbeholden to “rules of professional responsibility.”

Admit the problem. Acknowledge past mistakes and then atone for them — a difficult first few steps toward conquering an intractable problem.

