A couple from Advance died Sunday in a head-on crash in Ashe County that took place on U.S. 221 near Woodstown Road during heavy rain, reports show.

WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, reported that Bruce Schneggenburger, 56, and Stephanie Ann Schneggenburger, 55, died as a result of injuries they received in the wreck.

Bruce Schneggenburger, who was driving, died at the scene, and his wife was taken to Watauga Medical Center but later died from her injuries.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said a 2001 GMC Canyon driven by Nicholas Sponholz, 21, of Fleetwood, was driving south on U.S. 221 about 2:30 p.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a 2022 Honda CRV head on. The Schneggenburgers were in the Honda.

Sponholz received minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital. He was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to maintain lane control.

The highway was partially closed for two hours during the wreck investigation.