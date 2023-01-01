 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Advance family welcomes first baby of the New Year at Forsyth Medical Center

baby

Baby Addeline photographed with her father Alex Whittington (left), her mother Kellie Whittington and two of her siblings, Lillie and Skylar.

 Novant Health

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s first baby of the New Year arrived at 1:38 a.m. and her name is Addeline Noelle Whittington.

Dr. Bradley Jacobs delivered Addeline who was 6 pounds, 15.1 ounces and 19 ¾ inches.

Addeline’s parents are Kellie and Alex Whittington of Advance. Her siblings are Skylar, 16, Lillie, 13 and Hollie, 10.

