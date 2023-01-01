Advance family welcomes first baby of the New Year at Forsyth Medical Center

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center’s first baby of the New Year arrived at 1:38 a.m. and her name is Addeline Noelle Whittington.
Dr. Bradley Jacobs delivered Addeline who was 6 pounds, 15.1 ounces and 19 ¾ inches.
Addeline’s parents are Kellie and Alex Whittington of Advance. Her siblings are Skylar, 16, Lillie, 13 and Hollie, 10.
336-727-7366
@fdanielWSJ
Fran Daniel
