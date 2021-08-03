Advance tickets are available for the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held Oct 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The fair will feature new rides, fair foods, music, exhibits and competitions.
Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5, fair organizers said in a news release.
Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster, the fair website, carolinaclassicfair.com, and at the fair’s ticket office at 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. The tickets and ride coupons are available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Sept 30.
Fair organizers will follow the city's guidelines regarding masks during the 10-day fair, said Siobhan Olson, a fair spokeswoman. The city now requires anyone entering a city-owned building to wear mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Advanced Tickets and advance Strates Ride coupons offer the steepest discounts off regular priced tickets, said Cheryle Hartley, the fair director. "Purchasing through Ticketmaster or directly through our website or annex box office is the only way that you can be assured that you have authentic discount tickets.
"It’s the only way to save money and ensure that you, your family and friends will have a good time," Hartley said.
Advance ticket prices are $8 for adults and $3 for children. Children under age 5 and senior adults age 65 and older with identification are free. Early bird admission before 4 p.m. Monday through Friday will be $5.
Advance sale ride cards are $15 for 40 credits. Fairgoers can exchange their ride credits for the ride card at the Redemption Center Tent as they enter the fair. Coupons are valid during the fair.
Online sales will be promoted via the fair’s social media links on Facebook, Twitter@CClassicFair and Instagram. Tickets can be purchased at the annex box office.
336-727-7299