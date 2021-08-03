Advance tickets are available for the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the 2021 Carolina Classic Fair, which will be held Oct 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. The fair will feature new rides, fair foods, music, exhibits and competitions.

Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5, fair organizers said in a news release.

Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster, the fair website, carolinaclassicfair.com, and at the fair’s ticket office at 414 Deacon Blvd. in Winston-Salem. The tickets and ride coupons are available 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Sept 30.

Fair organizers will follow the city's guidelines regarding masks during the 10-day fair, said Siobhan Olson, a fair spokeswoman. The city now requires anyone entering a city-owned building to wear mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Advanced Tickets and advance Strates Ride coupons offer the steepest discounts off regular priced tickets, said Cheryle Hartley, the fair director. "Purchasing through Ticketmaster or directly through our website or annex box office is the only way that you can be assured that you have authentic discount tickets.