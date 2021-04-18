Advice when driving in inclement weather

Q: With all the rain we are having lately I am concerned about my dad driving. Are there any tips I can share with him to help him feel safer driving in the rain?
— LF
Answer: With spring upon us, we are likely to see increased showers and wet pavement, which can play a major role in traffic accidents.
The Federal Highway Administration estimates 22 percent of crashes are weather related and 73 percent of those happen on wet pavement. Following a few safety tips before getting on the road and while driving when roads are wet and slick will go a long way to make your dad’s travels a bit safer.
First, make sure the vehicle’s tires are properly inflated and that the tread on each tire has proper tread depth. Tire pressure should be checked at least once per month. The appropriate pressure for your vehicle’s tires should be printed on the inside of the driver’s side door jam. Be sure to check the pressure when tires are cold and do not forget to check the spare tire’s pressure too. To check the tire tread, insert a quarter upside down into one of the grooves. If Washington’s head is visible, it is probably time to look at getting new tires.
Be sure to slow down when roads are wet. Slowing down and leaving extra room between you and the vehicle ahead of you will help ensure a safe braking distance. When breaking is necessary, avoid hard braking or turning the steering wheel sharply, both of which can cause hydroplaning. Tires have to displace about a gallon of water per second when there is just 1/12 inch of water on the road.
Finally, if you do find yourself skidding on wet pavement remember — do not panic! Continue to steer in the direction you want the car to go. Do not slam on the brakes, which can feel instinctual during emergency situations. Instead, gently tap the brakes to help get the car back in control.
If you or a loved one is uncomfortable driving in certain weather conditions, wait until the conditions have cleared. Another safe option is taking alternative transportation such as having a friend drive, taking public transportation, or using Uber. Incorporating these habits can help keep all of us safe on the road in wet conditions.
Q: A dear friend has been diagnosed with vascular dementia. I have not heard of this, but the symptoms seem similar to Alzheimer’s disease. What is the difference and is vascular dementia common?
— MK
Answer: Dementia is a general term used for the decline in mental ability that interferes with daily life. Vascular dementia is the second most common dementia after Alzheimer’s disease according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Similarities do exist. Risk factors such as advancing age, poor lifestyle choices such as smoking and lack of exercise, and decreased cognitive stimulation contribute to dementia. Memory loss is a common symptom with both diseases, as well. In addition, vascular brain changes often coexist with other dementia diseases, like Alzheimer’s disease.
The risk factors can have some overlap, but vascular dementia is caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain. This can be caused by anything that affects the blood vessel going to the brain. A stroke or blood clot can cause a sudden onset of vascular dementia or diseases like chronic high blood pressure, small ministrokes over time, and heart disease are a few conditions that can lead to a more gradual onset of symptoms.
There are seven stages of vascular dementia. Stage 1 through 3 are mild enough that diagnosis is often overlooked. Stage 4 notes a moderate cognitive decline and symptoms become more noticeable. During stages 5 to 7, symptoms are more severe and usually require 24-hour care for the person. Symptoms can include confusion, trouble speaking and understanding speech, vision loss, impaired planning, uncontrollable laughing or crying, and difficulty in social situations.
Alzheimer’s disease is usually not caused by lack of blood flow to the brain, but is characterized by a buildup of plaque and abnormal accumulations of a protein called tau, often referred to as tangles in the brain. This causes cell damage in the brain and gradually worsens over time. Early symptoms include trouble remembering new information and then progressing to difficulty speaking, swallowing and walking.
Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any drugs to treat vascular dementia, there is evidence from recent clinical trials that drugs to treat Alzheimer’s symptoms may offer some benefit to those with vascular dementia. There is some indication that treatment of risk factors, like high blood pressure and heart disease, may improve outcomes and help postpone or prevent further decline. Developing a treatment plan with a doctor is always the best approach as each person’s situation is unique. For more information about vascular dementia and other forms of dementia visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or call their helpline at 1-800-272-3900 which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
