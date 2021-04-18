Advice when driving in inclement weather

The risk factors can have some overlap, but vascular dementia is caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain. This can be caused by anything that affects the blood vessel going to the brain. A stroke or blood clot can cause a sudden onset of vascular dementia or diseases like chronic high blood pressure, small ministrokes over time, and heart disease are a few conditions that can lead to a more gradual onset of symptoms.

There are seven stages of vascular dementia. Stage 1 through 3 are mild enough that diagnosis is often overlooked. Stage 4 notes a moderate cognitive decline and symptoms become more noticeable. During stages 5 to 7, symptoms are more severe and usually require 24-hour care for the person. Symptoms can include confusion, trouble speaking and understanding speech, vision loss, impaired planning, uncontrollable laughing or crying, and difficulty in social situations.

Alzheimer’s disease is usually not caused by lack of blood flow to the brain, but is characterized by a buildup of plaque and abnormal accumulations of a protein called tau, often referred to as tangles in the brain. This causes cell damage in the brain and gradually worsens over time. Early symptoms include trouble remembering new information and then progressing to difficulty speaking, swallowing and walking.

Although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any drugs to treat vascular dementia, there is evidence from recent clinical trials that drugs to treat Alzheimer’s symptoms may offer some benefit to those with vascular dementia. There is some indication that treatment of risk factors, like high blood pressure and heart disease, may improve outcomes and help postpone or prevent further decline. Developing a treatment plan with a doctor is always the best approach as each person’s situation is unique. For more information about vascular dementia and other forms of dementia visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or call their helpline at 1-800-272-3900 which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

