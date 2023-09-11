Advocate Health, the parent of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Monday its affiliated accountable care organizations generated $128.2 million in total savings through the Medicare Shared Savings Program in 2022.

Advocate Health also said Monday it has become the third-largest nonprofit integrated health system in the United States.

The Advocate-affiliated ACOs are: Carolinas Physician Alliance (North Carolina) with 60,368 patients; CHESS Innovation (North Carolina with Wake Forest Baptist) with 22,857 patients; and CHESS Value (North Carolina) with 14,899 patients.

Advocate said the total ACO savings was the most in the country among integrated delivery networks.

It also said the ACOs have saved taxpayers more than $750 million since they joined the program in 2012.

Advocate’s ACOs collectively received $69.9 million back from the program, savings that are re-invested in patient care.