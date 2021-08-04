Aetna/CVS Health to offer individual insurance marketplace plans in Triad, Northwest N.C. in 2022

Aetna and CVS Health said Wednesday it will enter the individual insurance exchange marketplace in 10 Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties for 2022.

It will be the first co-branded insurance products for the groups in North Carolina.

Affected counties in the 14-county region are Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin.

With these plans, members will have access to Aetna's network of health care providers and telemedicine services, along with MinuteClinic, HealthHUB and CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

The plans feature:

* Low-cost or no-cost visits at any of the more than 60 MinuteClinic locations in N.C.

* Access to a care concierge at CVS HealthHUB locations.

* 20% off select CVS Health brand health and wellness products.

* And 90-day refills members can have delivered directly to their door for free.

