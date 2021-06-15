Affordable-housing bill for Winston-Salem clears first step in N.C. House

“Should the property cease to be used for said purpose, the property will revert to the city.”

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, presented the bill Tuesday to the Local Government committee, where it received a significant level of scrutiny from House members.

Lowe said there are about 400 small lots that could be conveyed under SB145. He said most of the lots have either been abandoned or once had housing that had burned down or otherwise demolished.

Loew said the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem "has its hands full" with its mission. The lots wouldn't be used for Section 8 housing, he said.

"The goal is to create housing that someone with $30,000 can buy," Lowe said. "It hasn't been determined the number of housing units that could be put on each lot."

Lowe said the legislation could present an opportunity for some developers, particularly nonprofits, "that would not otherwise be looked at because the properties would be too expensive."

Two Republican Local Government committee members expressed concerns that SB145, though a local bill applicable only to Winston-Salem, could set a statewide precedent for handling these types of properties, particularly in urban areas.

Following brief conversations with Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, the members said their questions were addressed well enough that they could recommend the bill.

