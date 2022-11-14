Affordable housing dispute splits Winston-Salem city council

The Winston-Salem City Council approved almost $3 million on Monday toward proposals meant to increase the supply of affordable and work force housing, but one planned for Northeast Ward ran into controversy when the council member for the ward opposed the spending.

By a 5-3 vote, the council approved spending $290,000 in permanent financing so that a developer, Infill Delicate LLC, can convert two single-family homes off Old Greensboro Road and build nine new units for a total of 12 affordable housing units on property that was once part of the campus of the Human Service Alliance nonprofit, at the corner of Old Greensboro and Reidsville roads.

Barbara Burke, the council member for Northeast Ward, made an impassioned speech appealing to fellow council members to reject the funding on the grounds that her ward has more pressing housing needs.

"My constituents ... have asked me to focus on blighted areas that already exist in Northeast Ward," Burke said. "They have asked me, if there are housing dollars, can we use those housing dollars in existing communities where blight exists?"

Burke said another problem with the spending was that the tract "is an isolated area."

"There is no economic mobility," Burke said. "There is no immediate access to a grocery store or restaurants ... a drug store or recreational areas. This is not close to anything ... there is no transportation up here."

Instead of building new housing, Burke said, the money from the housing finance assistance fund should be used to deal with problems such as vacant, abandoned housing that attracts problems, fixing blighted housing or providing lighting or paving streets.

Other council members did not respond to Burke Monday night, but when the housing was discussed on the Finance Committee last week, supporters talked about how the project would be a step forward in providing more affordable housing.

In addition to the new housing, the project would include the conversion of a building that houses 20 efficiency apartments into one that contains 10 apartments with a rent range of $611 to $1,560.

In the council vote, Burke collected opposition votes from fellow council members John Larson and James Taylor. Voting for the funding, and in the majority, were council members D.D. Adams, Robert Clark, Jeff MacIntosh, Kevin Mundy and Annette Scippio.

Other housing proposals approved:

*The city council approved $800,000 in assistance to Habitat for Humanity from ARPA funds so that organization can complete the development of roads in the Stone Terrace development in the Ogburn Station neighborhood.

And by completing the roads, Habitat will be able to build 75 houses in the low- to moderate-income range and boost the city’s supply of affordable housing.

City official said that the Stone Terrace development was approved and platted in 2007, but that it went dormant in the 2008 recession after several homes were built on Don Avenue.

Habitat stepped in and bought the remaining lots in 2019. The lots all have utilities, water and sewer service and stormwater systems installed, but most of the streets still have not had paving and curb and gutter work done.

The city money will allow Habitat to finish the street work and thus move forward on what are considered “build-ready” lots in the development.

Most of the homes will be for families with incomes that are in the range of 35% to 80% of area median income, although a small portion will be for families that make 80% to 120% of area median income. That is meant to create more of a mixed-income community.

Once the development is finished, the city said, it should generate about $107,000 per year in property tax revenue for the city, based on an average sales price of $145,000.

*The city approved the sale of 31 vacant lots in the Ridgewood Place subdivision off High Point Road to developer True Homes at the price of $608,300. The price represents the tax value of the properties.

The sale is conditioned on the properties being developed for affordable housing of the properties, but the developer is not getting any financial assistance from the city to build the housing.

Under the city’s housing regulations, the properties have to stay in the affordable range for 15 years.

*The city is using $300,000 from ARPA funds to pay 10% of a $3 million request from the Boston-Thurmond Community Network for land acquisition, so that the group can bank land for the future development of affordable housing.

The grant follows on action last month to grant the Boston-Thurmond organization $2.5 million in ARPA funds that will go toward various operational needs of the neighborhood revitalization effort. Part of that money will go to hire a consultant to conduct a landscape analysis of the neighborhood and determine options for the development of housing, along with expanding health and wellness services.

*Whole Man Ministries of North Carolina is receiving $450,000 in ARPA funds for the city for its Housing 4 Our Heroes for a project intended to providing housing for a homeless family and for three veterans at an affordable price. The money will be used to buy property, bring it up to code, make the units energy efficient and provide them with high-speed internet, security cameras and smoke detectors.

*Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church is getting $410,000 from ARPA funds for renovations to 34 apartments owned by the church. The money will go for new appliances, new flooring, air conditioning units, windows, roofing and so on, along with some landscaping to beautify the properties. To improve safety, security cameras will also be installed.

*S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. is getting $600,000 in ARPA funds for construction of a pilot “cohousing” communal living building to provide housing for up to five single mothers and up to 10 children at a time.

The families would have their own living spaces and bedrooms, but share the kitchen, living room, dining room and other areas for laundry and study. Residents would have to pay $600 per month for rent and utilities. Atkins said the family would be carefully selected and limited to those who would be most likely to benefit from the arrangement. The residents would work together to come up with the rules for operating the communal housing.