Two Winston-Salem firefighters who recently tested positive for COVID-19 appear not to have spread the infection to any of their co-workers, all of whom are back on the job after quarantines.
A firefighter who works at Station 5 on Palmer Lane got a positive coronavirus test result on July 28, forcing 19 other firefighters who work at the station to also go into self-isolation.
Then, before those firefighters were able to come back to work, a second firefighter, one who works at Station 17 on Old Greensboro Road, tested positive for coronavirus on Aug. 2.
That caused five additional employees to go into self-isolation in addition to the one who got the positive test. The fire department said initially that 10 Station 17 firefighters were in isolation, but the department later revised the number.
Shirese Moore, a division chief with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, said the Station 5 firefighter who became the department's first case has recovered and has returned to work. The second firefighter who tested positive, the one who works at Station 17, is expected to return to work soon.
The other 19 Station 5 employees affected were all back at work by Aug. 12, Moore said, and the five additional Station 17 employees were back by Aug. 14.
Fortunately, the two firefighters who tested positive didn't get the coronavirus at work, Moore said.
"In both cases the exposures were from outside," Moore said. "As soon as the employees started feeling symptoms, they were not at work and didn't come back."
More firefighters were affected at Station 5 because that station houses both a ladder and an engine company. Station 17 houses an engine company.
Firefighters do health screenings before they enter their stations and start work and practice social distancing while eating or sleeping. They wear masks when they can't observe social distancing, such as when they are riding a fire truck.
Stations 5 and 17 both received deep cleaning after the positive coronavirus tests. The fire department was able to fill the staffing gaps using overtime.
Firefighters typically work 24 hours on and 48 hours off their shifts, a practice that keeps only a third of the force at work at any given time. Fire officials were able to draw on the off-duty firefighters to fill the slots of the employees who had to stay home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.