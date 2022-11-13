After criticism, Winston-Salem looks to add hybrid vehicles to fleet

The city of Winston-Salem is tapping the brakes on fully gas-powered vehicles.

After catching flak last month for a nearly $1.7 million deal to buy 45 traditional SUVs for the Winston-Salem Police Department, the city is set to take the first step toward a cleaner-burning fleet with the proposed purchase of eight hybrids and is scaling back a plan to buy dozens of all-gasoline pickup trucks while it explores alternatives.

City council’s finance committee on Nov. 7 unanimously endorsed a nearly $335,000 request for five Ford Interceptor hybrid police pursuit vehicles at $40,441 each, and three Ford F-150 hybrid pickups costing $44,226 apiece.

The request is on the agenda for the full council’s meeting Monday.

The finance committee also signed off on an $844,368 purchase of 28 traditional Ram 1500 Tradesman pickups for $30,156 each. That was half the number of vehicles the city originally planned on buying when it put out a request for bids from dealerships.

“Once we got that bid, we reassessed, trying to look at future needs and meet the green initiatives of council,” Nicholas Geis, the city’s fleet director, told the finance committee. “We’re working to secure either ... hybrid pickup trucks or electric pickup trucks with that remaining funding. The order windows are closed for those particular items for this fiscal year. We hope to be able to catch them when they open up in July or August next year.”

Finance committee member Jeff McIntosh noted that the city faces the same dilemma regular consumers do in weighing the pros and cons of rapidly evolving technology like clean energy.

“I know some of our decision about when we buy things are based on the criticality of what we need and when we can get it, and I know hybrids tend to be tougher to come by, although they’re easier to order than the electric,” McIntosh said. “So I applaud us for doing what we can to do that, but I also know that better vehicles for our needs, and for the planet, are coming down the line. They’re just not available yet.”

'Making some progress'

The hybrid shift comes two weeks after climate-conscious residents, including a citizens panel that advises the city on its sustainability efforts, criticized the city for its purchase of the police vehicles.

Members of Winston-Salem’s Community Sustainability Programs Committee said they weren't aware of the plan to buy the 45 SUVs, and argued that the city should at least include a small number of electric vehicles or hybrids in the purchase as the initial step in a transition to cleaner transportation options.

With the request for eight hybrids and scaling back of the proposed pickup truck purchase, that’s the tack the city is taking with its latest request, noted finance committee member Kevin Mundy.

“Just pointing out that we’re making some progress there,” he said.

Cost, range, emissions

While the gap is closing, price remains a differentiator between traditional and hybrid vehicles.

The city’s low bid of $44,226 for the Ford F-150 hybrid pickups is more than $14,000 higher than what it plans to pay per vehicle for the 28 traditional Dodge Ram 1500s.

However, some of that cost difference would be made up in savings on fuel, especially if prices remain high.

The Ram has combined city and highway mileage of 21 miles per gallon and can cover about 480 miles between fill-ups, while the F-150 gets about 25 miles per gallon and has a range of 650 miles.

The F-150 hybrid emits about 25% less carbon dioxide, the leading human-related cause of climate change, than the gas-powered Ram.

Hybrids have lower emissions because they don't burn fuel while running on battery power.

Officials said last month the city also is looking into the prospect of adding cleaner hydrogen-powered vehicles to its fleet.

Going solar

The council on Monday also will consider approving funding for a 70-kilowatt system of rooftop solar panels on the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St.

The $189,314 project would be awarded to Renu Energy Solutions and is expected to qualify for a 30% federal incentive through the Inflation Reduction Act, making the cost of the system $132,520, according to the city’s funding request.