After fertilizer plant fire, Winston-Salem eyes new restrictions. Neighborhood-rights activist calls proposal a 'gut kick.'

Ten months after a fertilizer plant fire threatened to spark what Winston-Salem’s fire chief suggested could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history,” city council members on Monday will hold a public hearing on proposed ordinance changes that would restrict where comparable facilities could be located in the future.

If passed, the new planning requirements would prevent Winston Weaver Co. from ever rebuilding and resuming operations on the fire site, at 4440 N. Cherry St.

The ordinance changes, recommended for approval by a divided City-County Planning Board in October, would apply to new facilities that manufacture pesticides, fertilizer and other agricultural chemicals; explosives and pyrotechnics; and batteries.

Those operations would be limited to sites of at least 25 acres with 400-foot buffers from neighboring properties, according to the proposal.

The Winston Weaver property includes just 8 acres, where the company began operations in 1940 in an area that, at the time, was outside the city limits and not subject to zoning.

The future of that site is uncertain. A firm hired by Winston-Weaver to conduct an environmental assessment is expected to report its findings soon to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, which approved the project in July.

According to a report from the Planning and Development Services Department, there are about 60 properties of at least 25 acres in Forsyth County zoned for general industrial use, and 60 more that are recommended for manufacturing.

‘Gut kick’

Critics argue that the suggested changes don’t go far enough.

“It seems like an exceptionally narrow gut kick response to the Weaver fire disaster,” said Julie Magness, a longtime neighborhood-rights activist in Winston-Salem.

Magnus echoed other residents who have suggested outside experts — not planning staff and council’s Public Works Committee — should be guiding local efforts to prevent future potentially dangerous industrial accidents.

“Professionals that know about chemicals need to be involved in a new protective land use ordinance,” she insisted. “Storage of chemicals needs to be a part of the plan.”

As they stand now, the proposed ordinance changes “shall only apply to new manufacturing uses,” according to the planning staff explanation.

In its report, the planning department said it decided to narrow the focus of proposed changes to ammonium nitrate, used in fertilizer and explosives, and lithium, a key component of batteries.

“Staff believes the proposed use standards will minimize the potential negative impacts of the aforementioned manufacturing processes, while recognizing the economic value such facilities provide to the community,” the document suggested.

The ordinance enhancements also would prohibit such facilities in established watershed areas and require fencing or a wall at least 6 feet high around the property.

Approval of a special-use industrial zoning designation also would be part of the process.

The city-county planners said they developed the recommendations after reviewing ordinances related to fertilizer manufacturing in Charlotte, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Explosions elsewhere

Critics also have noted that a 400-foot buffer would have done little to protect the community around the Winston Weaver plant if there had been a major explosion.

A 2013 ammonium nitrate explosion in the town of West, Texas, for example, killed 15 (including a dozen first responders), injured 250, leveled an entire block, and damaged or destroyed more than 150 buildings, including two schools and a nursing home.

The 30 tons of ammonium nitrate that ignited and caused $150 million in damage in the Texas explosion represented jut 5 percent of what was stored at the Winston Weaver plant at the time of the fire.

In August of 2020, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate — more than four times what was stored at the Weaver plant — ignited in a Beirut, Lebanon, warehouse, triggering an explosion that caused 220 deaths and 7,000 injuries, left 300,000 homeless and caused $15 billion in property damage.

The potential volatility of the Weaver fire led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 residents as blinding smoke engulfed portions of the city. At one point, an EPA monitoring device measured air particulate levels seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous.”

More than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire, sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcus and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue alerts encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Investigators said they could not determine a cause of the blaze, which burned for days.

Monday's public hearing will be part of council's 7 p.m. meeting at Winston-Salem City Hall, 101 N. Main St.