Odd as it sounds, as he was dressed to the nines, Jerome “Nicky” Nixon didn’t look out of place sitting under a gangly shade tree near Truist Ballpark.

“It’s my spot,” he explained. “It brings me peace.”

Peace, as it turns out, has been in short supply in recent months as Nixon, self-described as transient, has found himself embroiled in a legal drama that, in all fairness, shouldn’t have dragged on for as long as it did.

Because the president of the nonprofit that owns the building where Nixon was when he was arrested for misdemeanor burglary and trespassing in fall 2022 tried for months to have the case dismissed.

The situation has been frustrating for all involved as it falls in a strange intersection of an affordable housing crisis, gentrification and the way the justice system sometimes deals with the transient population.

“I don’t understand the reason for going after him,” said Jane Milner, the president of the Partners for Homeownership.

Fixing up the place

Frustrated by the slow pace of a simple district-court case and wanting to clear his name, Nixon agreed to share his story so he picked that tree as a meeting point.

But there was some hesitation as none of the principal actors wanted to do anything that might jeopardize a just outcome — an outright, no strings dismissal that came Friday after eight months in limbo.

“There’s an important story to be told,” Nixon said. “I don’t know if it’s my story or not. There’s a lot going on that’s not kosher.”

Obviously, best practice is to start at the beginning; stories are easier to follow when told in chronological order.

Nixon, 60, said he came to Winston-Salem the first time more than 10 years ago. Divorced with college-aged children, he has lived a gypsy-like lifestyle. “I have the opportunity to live the way I want,” he said.

With his background as a playwright and a theater director, he’d heard about the National Black Theater Festival and wanted to check it out.

He went first to the Samaritan’s Inn for shelter and set about discovering the town. Nixon checked into the local theater scene, looking for work.

“I’m not without resources,” he said referring to an SSI/disability he draws each month. “I don’t come to a town without resources. No hustling, no panhandling … it’s not the easiest. It’s not for the faint of heart.”

During that first stint, Nixon also became acquainted with Milner’s organization. At the time, Partners for Homeownership still owned several houses near North Spring and Second streets.

“At one time we owned the largest number of buildings (along) Holly Avenue,” Milner said.

Indeed, the Partners for Homeownership helped more than 200 families buy affordable homes in housing developments in 11 locations around Forsyth County.

The organization also helped other groups provide inexpensive apartments for people facing health challenges. Nixon stayed for a time in one of those units, a studio in a building fronting an alley off North Spring Street.

After a while, he moved back up north to be closer to family and friends in New York. Then in May 2022, he decided to return to Winston-Salem.

He had a pet by then, a Great Dane named Lola, and couldn’t stay in a shelter with a dog. So in a moment of inspiration/desperation, he went by that studio apartment.

“The property was in disarray,” Nixon said. “Every door was open. I’d had a couple of cocktails. I won’t lie about that. So me and Lola went to sleep there.”

“I woke up the next morning and thought, ‘Wow, this is a safe space.’”

So he began to plan.

Criminal charge for squatting

The Partners for Homeownership had wound down its operations long before Nixon returned. It had sold most of its holdings years before.

But not the building at 207 North Spring where Nixon and Lola stayed.

“We closed in 2010 because of the economy,” Milner said. “We still pay the taxes with what little money we have left.”

There’s also the matter of a lien held by the city of Winston-Salem. The city, Milner said, was a key lender to the Partners and as such, has a vested interest in the property.

“We get a lot of calls from people who want to flip it or turn it into an AirBnB,” Milner said.

Her preference would be for its ownership to be transferred to another organization — perhaps one that serves the homeless or provides affordable housing. “That’s up to the city,” she said.

After Nixon’s “A-ha” moment about the relative security of the apartment, he took it upon himself to clean the property as best he could.

He said he talked to the neighbors to see if anyone knew who owned the building and cleaned up trash, overgrown weeds and drug paraphernalia left by others.

“I got the lay of the land and thought ‘This could work,’” Nixon said. “My daughter told me, ‘Dad, they call that squatting.’”

Inevitably, the arrangement caught the attention of police and city inspectors. A patrol officer, Nixon said, told him in October that he had to vacate.

“I asked, ‘Where are the no trespassing signs?’ There were no locks and no doors. Nobody knew who owned it. And I cleaned it up,” Nixon said.

None of that matters. Not without a lease or a deed.

Despite verbal warnings, Nixon stayed put. And in early October, he was charged with misdemeanor burglary and trespassing.

He spent the winter on the street with Lola. He slept in doorways and, for a time, in a storage unit.

And though he didn’t know it at the time, he caught a break when he met a man named Daniel Rose, a professor at Winston-Salem State University known for advocating for people experiencing homelessness, at a meeting held to discuss the eviction process.

“It was a really interesting audience of mostly middle class, older ‘students’ and a number of unhoused people who were just hanging out at City with Dwellings and interested in the subject,” Rose explained. “Mr. Nixon was one of those men.”

It’s hard not to notice a dapper, older gentleman with a Great Dane. Nixon discussed his situation and said that he’d been arrested.

“When I met him, he said the police couldn’t tell him who actually owned the abandoned property,” Rose wrote in an email.

Research led him to Jane Milner and the organization.

No interest in prosecuting

State v. Jerome Mixon, a pair of misdemeanors, wound up in Forsyth District Court where it languished.

Continuances are common in the let’s-make-a-deal world of district court justice. Nixon’s was no different — except for one thing.

The owner of the property had zero interest in seeing him prosecuted.

When Milner heard from Rose, she decided she would intervene. She wrote a letter to that effect for Al Quinlan, Nixon’s lawyer, to use in court in February that should have ended the prosecution right there.

“He and God knows how many others need a roof over their heads,” Milner said. “He shouldn’t have broken in there, no. That’s not acceptable. But in terms of prosecuting him, neither I nor my board had any desire to see him punished.”

The letter was not enough; the case was continued until April. That time, Milner came in person to court to testify.

But a prosecutor wanted a letter from the board of directors, too. So the case was continued again, this time until Friday — eight months after Nixon was arrested.

“I was only the president for the life of the organization,” Milner said. “But they (prosecutors) needed board approval, too, which I understand.”

Quinlan, after the case against Nixon had been dismissed, noted with satisfaction the work Nixon put into fixing up the apartment off North Spring Street. “He really did a good job,” Quinlan said.

Before his case came to a head, Nixon found a small apartment. But the day he moved in, his beloved companion died which added another layer of stress.

“That was my introduction to the apartment. I lost my Lola,” Nixon said. “I don’t know why I’m still here in Winston-Salem. But I don’t want to leave without clearing my name. I’d never be able to come back if I did. There’d be a warrant for my arrest.”

“I don’t want to be a poster child for homelessness or disparity in housing. But if telling my story helps encapsulate the problem, then I’m with it.”