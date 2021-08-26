After two local deaths, Amtrak and a national safety group urge pedestrians and drivers to be careful

"It is only due to the pandemic that these numbers fell for 2020, and then only because train traffic was significantly curtailed," Cannell said. "The Covid-19 pandemic affected everything, including rail safety."

Statistics for 2020 show that North Carolina ranked 12th in the nation in the number of trespassing fatalities, Cannell said. There were 13 deaths involving trespassers on tracks and highway and rail crossings in 2020, federal transportation statistics show. A total of 22 people were injured in those incidents.

The state had a 31% decrease in trespassing incidents from 2019 to 2020, due largely to a significant decrease in rail traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

"Citizens were more than likely still trespassing on tracks, but fewer trains were running to cause strikes," Cannell said.

"The easiest way to avoid being struck and injured or killed by a train is to stay off and away from tracks, and only cross at designated crossings," Cannell said. "Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train – that’s eight times per day.

"A train can take a mile or more to come to a stop, so by the time the engineer sees you or your vehicle on the tracks or crossing, it may be too late," Cannell said.

