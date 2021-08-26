After two local deaths, Amtrak and a national safety group urge pedestrians and drivers to be careful

Amtrak, the federal passenger rail service, and a national safety group urged pedestrians and drivers Thursday to use caution when they are near trains and railroad tracks.
The organizations issued the warnings in the wake of two Thomasville residents who were killed this week after they struck by Amtrak trains.
We encourage the general public to remain alert near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way," said Kimberly Woods, a Amtrak spokeswoman.
Amtrak works with Operation Lifesaver Inc., a national nonprofit safety education group, whose mission is to eliminate deaths and injuries at railroad crossings and along railroad rights-of-way, Woods said
"Motorists and pedestrians can take action to prevent injuries and fatalities from occurring this summer, as a result of high-risk behavior on or near railroad crossings and tracks," Woods said.
A Thomasville man was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Amtrak train in Lexington, authorities said.
Gary Dale Beck, 37, a pedestrian, was struck by a train that was traveling north from Salisbury to High Point, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Beck was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was found about a quarter-mile from the site where he was hit.
Davidson County sheriff's deputies and Davidson County emergency services personnel went to Lee Smith Road in Lexington after they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a train, the sheriff's office said.
Mary Fowler, 43, of Thomasville was fatally struck by an Amtrak passenger train Monday night in Thomasville, Thomasville police said. Fowler died at the scene.
The incident happened shortly before 8:10 p.m. when Fowler was attempting to cross the southbound tracks near the 300 block of West Main Street, police said.
Amtrak train 98 was traveling north to Raleigh from Charlotte at that time. Fowler crossed in front of the train, and the train was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting her, police said.
The train, which was traveling at 79 mph, had 28 passengers and three crew members on it, police said. No injuries were reported among the passengers and crew members.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, police said.
This week's incidents are "sad not only for the victims and their families, but also for the crews of trains," said Margaret Cannell of Hillsborough, the executive director and state coordinator of North Carolina Operation Lifesaver.
North Carolina generally ranks in the top 10 in trespassing fatalities in the nation, and usually in the top 15 in the number of highway/rail collisions, Cannell said.
"It is only due to the pandemic that these numbers fell for 2020, and then only because train traffic was significantly curtailed," Cannell said. "The Covid-19 pandemic affected everything, including rail safety."
Statistics for 2020 show that North Carolina ranked 12th in the nation in the number of trespassing fatalities, Cannell said. There were 13 deaths involving trespassers on tracks and highway and rail crossings in 2020, federal transportation statistics show. A total of 22 people were injured in those incidents.
The state had a 31% decrease in trespassing incidents from 2019 to 2020, due largely to a significant decrease in rail traffic during the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.
"Citizens were more than likely still trespassing on tracks, but fewer trains were running to cause strikes," Cannell said.
"The easiest way to avoid being struck and injured or killed by a train is to stay off and away from tracks, and only cross at designated crossings," Cannell said. "Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train – that’s eight times per day.
"A train can take a mile or more to come to a stop, so by the time the engineer sees you or your vehicle on the tracks or crossing, it may be too late," Cannell said.
336-727-7299